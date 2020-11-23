1/1
Marcus Luckie
1942 - 2020
Marcus Luckie

Hattiesburg - Marcus Luckie, 78, of Hattiesburg, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Dixie United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Dixie Cemetery.

Mr. Luckie was a member of Dixie United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Elks Lodge #599. He worked at BellSouth for over 45 years before retiring in 2006.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Grace Luckie; one sister, Bobbie Sue Kincade; and one grandson, Navin Luckie.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Luckie of Hattiesburg; two daughters, Marcia Mordica (Gentry) and Pamela Luckie Castle, both of Hattiesburg; one son, Jeff Luckie (Lynde) of Picayune; one step-daughter, Lynn Hancock (B.J.) of Ennis, TX; one step-son, Bob Taylor (Anita) of Petal; 11 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Dixie United Methodist Church
NOV
25
Service
01:30 PM
Dixie United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
