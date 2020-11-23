Marcus LuckieHattiesburg - Marcus Luckie, 78, of Hattiesburg, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Dixie United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Dixie Cemetery.Mr. Luckie was a member of Dixie United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Elks Lodge #599. He worked at BellSouth for over 45 years before retiring in 2006.He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Grace Luckie; one sister, Bobbie Sue Kincade; and one grandson, Navin Luckie.He is survived by his wife, Brenda Luckie of Hattiesburg; two daughters, Marcia Mordica (Gentry) and Pamela Luckie Castle, both of Hattiesburg; one son, Jeff Luckie (Lynde) of Picayune; one step-daughter, Lynn Hancock (B.J.) of Ennis, TX; one step-son, Bob Taylor (Anita) of Petal; 11 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.