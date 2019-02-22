Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Interment
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
Margaret Arnold Buckley Obituary
Margaret Arnold Buckley

Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Margaret Arnold Buckley, 93, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Interment will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 25 at Highland Cemetery.

Mrs. Buckley was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward (Bully) Arnold and John B. Buckley.

She is survived by one son, Perry Arnold of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Ellen Arnold of Hattiesburg, MS; three step-sons, Johnny Buckley of Long Beach, MS, Jimmy Buckley of Brandon, MS, and Larry Buckley of Brandon, MS; an number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM Sunday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 22, 2019
Download Now