|
|
Margaret Ellen Byrd Nobles
Purvis - Margaret Ellen Byrd Nobles, 73, of Purvis, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Lamar Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Fillingame Cemetery to follow.
Margaret was a member of Okahola Baptist Church and a former Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed being with her family, playing Bingo and crocheting. She is preceded in death by a son, Jim Farrar; a grandson, Dustin James Farrar; her parents, Zeno and Johnnie Gay Byrd; and two brothers, Charles Byrd and Tommy Byrd.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie (Wayne) Fowler of Purvis; two sons, Shane (Martha) Farrar of Oak Ridge TN, Jon Farrar of Poplarville; a sister, Sherrill (Mickey) Dobson of Purvis; eight grandchildren, Eric Fowler of Newark, DE, Rachel Fowler of Hattiesburg, Sabrina Farrar and Jake Farrar, both of Oak Ridge, TN, Josh Farrar and Nathan Farrar, both of Tyler, TX, Shellie Farrar of Hattiesburg; four great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Margaret will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 1, 2019