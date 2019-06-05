|
|
Margaret Shoemake Patterson
Hattiesburg - Margaret Shoemake Patterson, 92, of Hattiesburg died Monday, June 3, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery. Mrs. Patterson was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John "Ed" Shoemake and J.L. Patterson; her parents, Stella and Talmadge Saucier and five brothers, A.L., J.B., Yank, Bobby and Rembert Saucier. She is survived by two daughters, Sue (Harold) Traylor and Pam (Tim) Breland; one son, Skipper Shoemake; four grandchildren, Danin Traylor, Kevin Traylor, Kim Traylor and Jessica (Jonathan) Wallace; five great-grandchildren, Devin, Dustin, Kaylee, Jude and Lucy; a number of nieces and nephews and a special friend, Bonnie Trippe. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Forrest General Healthcare Foundation, fghfoundation.com
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 5, 2019