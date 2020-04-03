|
Margie Cranford Shuler
Allen - Our cherished Margie Cranford Shuler returned to her Divine home among the angels on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Her earthly body released her spirit after a brave and determined fight with cancer that gave family and friends three additional, wonderful years in her positive presence. Margie embraced with love, energy and grace each role during her lifetime: daughter, sister, student, friend, wife, mother, aunt, teacher, caregiver, volunteer, mentor, singer, musician, adventurer, and fun and joyful grandmother. She was a bountiful source of positive energy and an overflowing vessel of unconditional love.
Born on June 23, 1936, in Monroe, Louisiana, Margie grew up in Seminary, Mississippi, where her father owned a service station. She graduated from Seminary High School before earning her bachelor's degree in music at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. Her small-town, deep-south upbringing spawned a deeply curious and adventurous spirit that stayed with her throughout her life. She spent time in New York before enrolling in the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where she earned her master's degree in Christian Education. While at Perkins, she met and married her husband, and for many years she joyfully shouldered the numerous responsibilities of a pastor's wife while she served a number of Methodist congregations. God blessed them during this time with three perfectly imperfect children. Margie embraced fully her motherhood role, while also transitioning to a new career as an elementary music teacher. She taught a number of years at Bushman Elementary School in Dallas, before her family moved to Abilene, Texas, where for many years she made music magical for students at Fannin and Ortiz elementary schools.
Margie retired after 27 years in music education and launched with excitement into the next phase of her life. She participated in the Classical Chorus in Abilene for a number of years before applying to serve in the Peace Corps. With great enthusiasm, she accepted a position in Kiev, Ukraine, where she spent two years teaching English. After returning to Abilene, she began teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) classes to adult students from all over the world. Margie applied for a second tour with the Peace Corps and accepted a position in the Philippines. Two weeks before departure, a breast cancer diagnosis forced her to cancel the trip. She beat the cancer into remission and set her sights on another adventure, landing in China with Global Volunteers, followed by a semester as an English teacher at a boarding school in Kunming, China. Once back in Abilene, she resumed teaching ESL classes and volunteered at the Methodist Food Pantry. Cancer returned in 2017, forcing a move to Allen, Texas, for treatment. During the last years of her life, Margie taught ESL classes on occasion and sang in a local chorus. She moved into the Parkview Retirement Community in Allen, where she made many dear friends and eagerly participated in community activities, including helping upgrade the facility library and open the community store. She also enjoyed being a pen pal to a number of area high school students, offering wisdom, love and encouragement.
Throughout her wonderful life, Margie lived fully in every moment, giving loving presence and attention to all around her, whether a struggling child, a friend in need or a stranger in distress. A devoted Christian, Margie embraced the Divine inspirations she saw in all positive spiritual traditions, just as she embraced the many cultural traditions she experienced in her travels. Margie met everyone with an open mind and an open heart. She was ever a child of God and a student of the world, grateful to experience as many of God's wondrous works as possible.
Margie is preceded in death by her parents, Ance and Agnes Cranford, and by her brother, Daniel Cranford. She is survived by her loving immediate family: daughter Marley Christian, son-in-law Kevin Christian, grandchildren Cole and Conley Miller, of Lucas, Texas; son Lance Shuler, daughter-in-law Margaret Shuler, grandchildren Logan and Sophia Shuler, of Portland, Oregon; and son Joel Shuler, daughter-in-law Kathryn Shuler, and grandchildren Alex and Nick Shuler, of San Antonio. She also is survived by many dear friends, extended family and loved ones. She is greatly missed and will remain forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, Margie would ask friends and family to give assistance to someone in need through a random act of kindness. She also would say, "Save your money and plan an adventure!" Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution is encouraged to donate to Chorus Abilene (formerly the Classical Chorus of Abilene) in memory of Margie (www.chorusabilene.net/donate). Correspondence may be sent to Marley Christian, 1700 Rock Ridge Rd., Lucas, Texas 75002. Email correspondence may be sent to [email protected] Memories and sentiments also may be shared on Margie's online obituary at www.TJMfuneral.com.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020