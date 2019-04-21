|
|
Marie Lynette Howell
Hattiesburg, MS - On Good Friday, April 19, 2019, Marie Lynette Howell, our loving "Nanny" passed away at the age of 88.
Lynette felt a calling early in her life for mission work, which led to a ministry in teaching in public school, college, Sunday school, and GAs. She was a retired teacher with the Forrest County School System and Biology teacher at Jones Junior College and was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church.
Nanny's extraordinary love for Jesus, her family, her generous spirit, creativity, and strength remains with each of us.
However we know she was greeted in Heaven by her Savior and family who preceded in death which were one grandson, George Medley; three brothers and two sisters.
She is survived and dearly missed by her husband of 67 years, Hugh Howell; two sons, Kinny Howell (Kim) of Hattiesburg, MS and Wayne Howell (Sheila) of Hattiesburg, MS; one brother, Jerry Long of Hattiesburg, MS; one sister, Faye Harbour of Shreveport, LA; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Amanda, Matt (Kayla), Marcus (Shannon), Michael Howell (Kristen), Stephen Medley; four great-grandchildren, Simon, Tristan, Penny, and Eleanor, with another on the way.
John 5:24 "Truly, truly I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes Him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgement, but passed from death to life."
Memorials may be made to The Art of Elysium at theartofelysium.org.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will be in Fairfield Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 21, 2019