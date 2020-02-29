|
Marilyn Hartfield
Hattiesburg - Marilyn Hartfield, 73, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bedford Care in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Hartfield Cemetery to follow.
Marilyn was a homemaker who was a member of Richburg Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Mitchell Hartfield; a grandson, Jacob Ryan Hartfield; parents, Willis and Irma Baggett; and mother and father-in-law, Aubie and Robert Hartfield.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Charles Hartfield of Hattiesburg; a son, Charles Dewayne (Theresa) Hartfield of New Augusta; three daughters, Beverly Hartfield of Hattiesburg, Sharon (Dave) Hillman of Seminary, Karen (Tommy) Amacker of Poplarville; three brothers, J.R. (Rachel) Baggett of Lucedale, Ronnie (Terri) Baggett of Petal, Roy (Stevie) Baggett of Hattiesburg; a sister, Rosie (Frank) Cascio of Hattiesburg; twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Marilyn will be at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020