Moore Funeral Service
706 Main St
Purvis, MS 39475
(601) 794-8731
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
t Moore Funeral Home
Purvis, MS
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Moore Funeral Home
Purvis, MS
Marion Joseph "Joe" Weathers Obituary
Marion Joseph "Joe" Weathers

Hattiesburg - Marion Joseph "Joe" Weathers, 78, of Hattiesburg passed away on September 15, 2019 at his home. Services will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis, followed by burial in Cherished Acres Cemetery.

Mr. Weathers was a member of the Elks Lodge for forty-five years, and he loved to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Vera Rosalie Weathers; his wife, Barbara Myers Weathers; a grandson, Lewis Cruse; three brothers, Billy McCombs, Dale McCombs, and Charles Weathers; and one sister, Delores Cofer.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherri (Paul) Cruse of Purvis; his two granddaughters, Amber Cruse of Ellisville, and Megan Sullivan of Sumrall; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 18, 2019
