Marion Joseph "Joe" Weathers
Hattiesburg - Marion Joseph "Joe" Weathers, 78, of Hattiesburg passed away on September 15, 2019 at his home. Services will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis, followed by burial in Cherished Acres Cemetery.
Mr. Weathers was a member of the Elks Lodge for forty-five years, and he loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Vera Rosalie Weathers; his wife, Barbara Myers Weathers; a grandson, Lewis Cruse; three brothers, Billy McCombs, Dale McCombs, and Charles Weathers; and one sister, Delores Cofer.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherri (Paul) Cruse of Purvis; his two granddaughters, Amber Cruse of Ellisville, and Megan Sullivan of Sumrall; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Sept. 18, 2019