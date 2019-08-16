|
|
Marjorie J. Steen
Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday at Central Baptist Church for Mrs. Marjorie J. Steen, 84, of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Monday, August 12, 2019.
Entombment will be in Roseland Park Mausoleum.
Mrs. Steen was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Central Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlin W. Steen, Sr.; one brother, Dr. Chester G. Williams and a grandson-in-law, Austin K. Rucker.
She is survived by one son, Arlin W. Steen, Jr. (Mary) of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Judy Rowell (Andy) of Panama City Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Bowen Rowell, Rose Steen, Marlo Rucker, Jamey Rowell, and Drew Rowell.
Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Central Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 16, 2019