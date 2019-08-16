Services
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
205 Bay Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 794-6281
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Steen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie J. Steen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie J. Steen Obituary
Marjorie J. Steen

Hattiesburg, MS - Services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday at Central Baptist Church for Mrs. Marjorie J. Steen, 84, of Hattiesburg, MS.

She died Monday, August 12, 2019.

Entombment will be in Roseland Park Mausoleum.

Mrs. Steen was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Central Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlin W. Steen, Sr.; one brother, Dr. Chester G. Williams and a grandson-in-law, Austin K. Rucker.

She is survived by one son, Arlin W. Steen, Jr. (Mary) of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Judy Rowell (Andy) of Panama City Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Bowen Rowell, Rose Steen, Marlo Rucker, Jamey Rowell, and Drew Rowell.

Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Central Baptist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home
Download Now