1/1
Marjory Ann (Blair) Hickman
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjory Ann (Blair) Hickman

Wiggins - Marjory Ann Blair Hickman, 93, entered her heavenly rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayford Hickman and brothers John A., Stanley, and Victor J. Blair. Leaving behind to greatly miss her; a son Herbert Hickman (Lucy); daughters Patricia Strebeck and Evelyn Wallace (David); grandchildren Angela (Jason), Herbert Wayne (Michele), Pam (Adam), Rebecca (Cody), Kris (Brina), Kara (Justin), David Jr. (Regina), and April (Tony); great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Wyatt, Hayden, Charlee, Dylan, Isabella, Chloe, Lane, Braedyn, Trevor, Taylor, Tony Jr. (Taylor), and Tyler (Sarah); great-great-grandchildren Teigan, Jasper, and Leo; sisters-in-law Betty Hickman and Joyce Blair; and many nieces and nephews.

Marjory was born in Wiggins, Mississippi on July 17, 1927 to Victor and Carrie Tallant Blair. She graduated Janice High School in May 1945 and married Wayford November 24, 1945.

As a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker, Marjory enjoyed farming, gardening, cooking, sewing, reading her Bible, and spending time with family and friends. She taught Sunday School for many years at the original Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church in Wiggins and Trueway Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Brooklyn. She was Carnes Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Carnes.

Funeral will be graveside Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Crossroads Cemetery in Wiggins with visitation at 2:00 p.m. and service at 2:30 p.m. with Brother Bill Morris officiating. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Hattiesburg American

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved