Marjory Ann (Blair) HickmanWiggins - Marjory Ann Blair Hickman, 93, entered her heavenly rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayford Hickman and brothers John A., Stanley, and Victor J. Blair. Leaving behind to greatly miss her; a son Herbert Hickman (Lucy); daughters Patricia Strebeck and Evelyn Wallace (David); grandchildren Angela (Jason), Herbert Wayne (Michele), Pam (Adam), Rebecca (Cody), Kris (Brina), Kara (Justin), David Jr. (Regina), and April (Tony); great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Wyatt, Hayden, Charlee, Dylan, Isabella, Chloe, Lane, Braedyn, Trevor, Taylor, Tony Jr. (Taylor), and Tyler (Sarah); great-great-grandchildren Teigan, Jasper, and Leo; sisters-in-law Betty Hickman and Joyce Blair; and many nieces and nephews.Marjory was born in Wiggins, Mississippi on July 17, 1927 to Victor and Carrie Tallant Blair. She graduated Janice High School in May 1945 and married Wayford November 24, 1945.As a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker, Marjory enjoyed farming, gardening, cooking, sewing, reading her Bible, and spending time with family and friends. She taught Sunday School for many years at the original Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church in Wiggins and Trueway Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Brooklyn. She was Carnes Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Carnes.Funeral will be graveside Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Crossroads Cemetery in Wiggins with visitation at 2:00 p.m. and service at 2:30 p.m. with Brother Bill Morris officiating. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.