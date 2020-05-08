|
|
Mark Allen Belle Isle
Petal - Mark Allen Belle Isle of Petal, age 57, passed away April 28, 2020. Mark was a forester, an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved to play the guitar. He never met a stranger. He loved all things nature and spent the majority of his time outdoors or on the water. He is survived by his mother, Sharon Kelley of Petal, father, W.A. Belle Isle of Winfield, AL, step-mother, Patrice Belle Isle of Springfield MO, his brother, Michael Belle Isle of Repton AL, sisters Austyn Belle Isle of Columbia MO and Brynn Buechner (Chris) of St. Louis MO, and numerous other family members. There will be a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from May 8 to May 10, 2020