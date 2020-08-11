Martha Andrea Van DeusenHattiesburg - Martha Andrea Van Deusen lived a uniquely American life. Marty grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York. She graduated for SUNY Plattsburgh and subsequently earned her Masters degree from Georgia State University. Marty served honorably for our country as a Captain in The United States Air Force. After leaving the service she continued to serve her community as a well-respected medical professional for the next thirty years. Marty passed away peacefully August 9th less than a month after her 70th birthday. She was pure good. She always told her children that they wouldn't know what love was until they held a baby of their own. She was right. Marty was the Queen of giving second chances. She was the epitome of a glass half full person. Her intellectual curiosity was as limitless as her unfettered selflessness. Marty was a cancer survivor three times over including overcoming a terminal diagnosis several years back. Marty was a voracious reader and was blessed with a humorous, quick, and clever wit. Her smile and charm illuminated every room she ever entered. Marty is survived by everyone she didn't have an opportunity to do a good deed for. Marty is thrived by her six amazing younger siblings: Cynthia, Karen, Betsy, Bobby, Chris and Mark and her two grateful children Katie and Matt and the five lights of her life, her amazing grandbabies, Emory, Joseph, Anderson, Maxwell, and Parker. She liked being Martha, she loved being Marty, but she absolutely adored being Grams. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M.