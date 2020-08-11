1/1
Martha Andrea VanDeusen
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Andrea Van Deusen

Hattiesburg - Martha Andrea Van Deusen lived a uniquely American life. Marty grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York. She graduated for SUNY Plattsburgh and subsequently earned her Masters degree from Georgia State University. Marty served honorably for our country as a Captain in The United States Air Force. After leaving the service she continued to serve her community as a well-respected medical professional for the next thirty years. Marty passed away peacefully August 9th less than a month after her 70th birthday. She was pure good. She always told her children that they wouldn't know what love was until they held a baby of their own. She was right. Marty was the Queen of giving second chances. She was the epitome of a glass half full person. Her intellectual curiosity was as limitless as her unfettered selflessness. Marty was a cancer survivor three times over including overcoming a terminal diagnosis several years back. Marty was a voracious reader and was blessed with a humorous, quick, and clever wit. Her smile and charm illuminated every room she ever entered. Marty is survived by everyone she didn't have an opportunity to do a good deed for. Marty is thrived by her six amazing younger siblings: Cynthia, Karen, Betsy, Bobby, Chris and Mark and her two grateful children Katie and Matt and the five lights of her life, her amazing grandbabies, Emory, Joseph, Anderson, Maxwell, and Parker. She liked being Martha, she loved being Marty, but she absolutely adored being Grams. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hattiesburg American from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved