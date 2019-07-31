|
Martha Nell Holyfield Harkins
Gautier - 1932 - 2019
Martha Nell Holyfield Harkins, age 86, of Gautier, MS, died Friday, July 26, 2019.
Martha was born on September 21, 1932, in New Hebron, MS, to Ethel Lee and J. Henry Holyfield. She graduated from New Hebron High School in 1950. She graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Jr. College in 1952. Martha met Thomas Patrick "Mickey" Harkins while attending the University of Southern Mississippi and they married on December 1, 1953.
She and Mickey began a successful 20 year assignment with the U.S. Army in 1956. Martha held down the home front during Mickey's two overseas combat tours in Vietnam and multiple temporary assignments. She was always active with the Wives' Club, coffee groups, bridge clubs, and her children's activities. She was the "hostess with the mostess".
Upon Mickey's retirement from the Army, they lived in Hattiesburg for 25 years before permanently moving to Gautier, MS. When Martha's "duties" as an Army wife ended, she was able to truly enjoy her hobbies. She had a green thumb in the garden and was born with a needle and thread as evidenced by her sewing skills. She enjoyed a good game of scrabble and was an avid bridge player. She was quite lucky on the slot machines and at bingo. Martha was not to be disturbed while Southern Miss or the Saints were on television! She was a true fan of both teams. Her wardrobe was full of black and gold. She and Mickey were able to travel the world while on active duty and in retirement. Attending her grandchildren's events became her all-time favorite activity.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the USM Eagle Club.
Survivors include her children: Sarah Harkins (Bill) Finnicum of Gautier, Melissa Harkins (Gary) Hopkins of Dumfries, VA, Patrice Harkins (Steve) Marotta of Nashville, TN, T. Patrick Harkins, III and Pamela of Batesville, MS; grandchildren: Paisley Marotta (Charlie) Mathews, Sabrina Harkins, Basia Marotta, and Thomas P. Harkins, IV, and her sister, Donnis Holyfield (Rick) Torgerson, of Gautier.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas P. (Mickey) Harkins, Jr.
Family visitation will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 5pm to 6 pm and friends from 6 pm until 8 pm, at the Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs, MS.
On Thursday, August 1, 2019, there will be a 9:30 am chapel service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Biloxi National Cemetery at 11:00 am. A reception to celebrate Martha's life will be held at 704 Homestead Blvd, Gautier, MS, following the burial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Martha's memory to the USM Foundation, 118 College Drive #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39406-0001.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on July 31, 2019