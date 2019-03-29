|
|
Martha Prestwood
Petal - Martha Prestwood, 78, of Petal died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House. Visitation will be Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until the service at 3:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Petal followed by burial in Highland Cemetery. Mrs. Prestwood was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John R. Klem, III and Benard Jones; her parents, Mabel Newberry and Bordelon Passman and three brothers, James Elvin Passman, Robert Passman and Ned Passman. She is survived by her husband, Austin Prestwood; three sons, John (Lisa) Klem, James (Linda) Klem and Mark (Lisa) Klem; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia (Layne) Sanders and two brothers, William (Geraldine) Passman and David Passman.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 29, 2019