Mrs. Martha SlaidRichton - A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 for Mrs. Martha Joy Bremer Slaid, age 89, of Richton, at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS. Mrs. Slaid passed away on October 20, 2020 at the Perry County Nursing Center in Richton. Bro. Gary Shows will officiate the service.Mrs. Slaid was preceded in death by her husband, Murrel Slaid; parents, Charles and Angie Bremer; sisters, Olefa, Schlate, Lucille, Ruby and Isabelle. She is survived by her son, Roger (Sue) Slaid of Kingwood, TX; daughter, Sharon (Kilford) Walley of Richton; grandchildren, Stephanie (Bill) Larry of Houston, TX, Mark (Angela) Walley of Richton, Stephanie (Eric) May of Gulfport; great-grandchildren, Alex May, Mary Grace Walley, Julianne May, Sarah Walley; and sister, Helen Wiemers of San Antonio, TX.Mrs. Slaid was an active member of Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon's International.Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton will be in charge of arrangements.