Martha Slaid
1931 - 2020
Mrs. Martha Slaid

Richton - A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 for Mrs. Martha Joy Bremer Slaid, age 89, of Richton, at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS. Mrs. Slaid passed away on October 20, 2020 at the Perry County Nursing Center in Richton. Bro. Gary Shows will officiate the service.

Mrs. Slaid was preceded in death by her husband, Murrel Slaid; parents, Charles and Angie Bremer; sisters, Olefa, Schlate, Lucille, Ruby and Isabelle. She is survived by her son, Roger (Sue) Slaid of Kingwood, TX; daughter, Sharon (Kilford) Walley of Richton; grandchildren, Stephanie (Bill) Larry of Houston, TX, Mark (Angela) Walley of Richton, Stephanie (Eric) May of Gulfport; great-grandchildren, Alex May, Mary Grace Walley, Julianne May, Sarah Walley; and sister, Helen Wiemers of San Antonio, TX.

Mrs. Slaid was an active member of Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideon's International.

Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton will be in charge of arrangements.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Richton
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Jones Funeral Home
October 22, 2020
I enjoyed her stories she always told me when I came over. She loved to sew and had a designated room for it. And she liked to look at photo books with me and reminisce starting with how she met her husband and came to Mississippi. Praying for your family.
Marguerite Wolfe
Friend
October 22, 2020
As you know, I enjoyed a couple of visits with your mom in the last year after I found out at the HHS Reunion that she still lived here. We shared many memories of our time together in Heidelberg. She was a sweet lady.
Woody Ratcliffe
Friend
October 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May joyful memories ease your heart during this time.
Jane Henderson
Family
