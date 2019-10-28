|
|
Marvin Albin Clement
Madison, TN. - Marvin Albin Clement, 101, passed away on October 18, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, LA, and lived in Tylertown and Hattiesburg, MS before moving to Madison, TN. He was married to Marie Emmeline Myers Clement for 64 years and they raised three children.
Marvin was an Eagle Scout, and a U. S. Navy veteran of WWII. He received military commendations for outstanding service and was honorably discharged after the war. He held a business degree from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. and was a retired salesman from Pitney Bowes, Inc. While living in Hattiesburg, he was an active member of Toastmasters International. He participated in the Senior Olympics, The Institute for Learning in Retirement at USM, and the Hattiesburg Retirement Connectors. He was active member of First Baptist Church of Hattiesburg for over 40 years, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.
He moved to Nashville in 2007, where he was a resident in Independent Living at Maybelle Carter Retirement Center. There he became an avid Wii bowler who won numerous competitions, and had a perfect score of 300! He led the community's Poetry Club, participated in painting classes, and is remembered for always making people feel welcome. He joined and regularly attended Dickerson Road Baptist Church where he remained a member until his passing.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Marie and by his son Dan Alan Clement. He is survived by daughters, Christy C. Quarles of Hendersonville, TN and Marie C. White of The Woodlands, TX; sister Lorraine C. Chopin of New Orleans, LA and sister-in-law Jessica Myers Corman of McComb, MS; grandsons Joseph D. Reid of Birmingham, AL, Keith D. White of Los Angeles, CA, Brett T. White of Denver, CO; granddaughters Leanne Reid Walker of Nashville, TN, Elizabeth White Tellado of Los Angeles, CA, Sarah M. White of The Woodlands, TX; great-granddaughter Rilie Reid of Birmingham, AL; great-grandson Blake Tellado of Los Angeles, CA; step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, prior to the service at Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019