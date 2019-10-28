Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Clement
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Albin Clement


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Albin Clement Obituary
Marvin Albin Clement

Madison, TN. - Marvin Albin Clement, 101, passed away on October 18, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, LA, and lived in Tylertown and Hattiesburg, MS before moving to Madison, TN. He was married to Marie Emmeline Myers Clement for 64 years and they raised three children.

Marvin was an Eagle Scout, and a U. S. Navy veteran of WWII. He received military commendations for outstanding service and was honorably discharged after the war. He held a business degree from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. and was a retired salesman from Pitney Bowes, Inc. While living in Hattiesburg, he was an active member of Toastmasters International. He participated in the Senior Olympics, The Institute for Learning in Retirement at USM, and the Hattiesburg Retirement Connectors. He was active member of First Baptist Church of Hattiesburg for over 40 years, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

He moved to Nashville in 2007, where he was a resident in Independent Living at Maybelle Carter Retirement Center. There he became an avid Wii bowler who won numerous competitions, and had a perfect score of 300! He led the community's Poetry Club, participated in painting classes, and is remembered for always making people feel welcome. He joined and regularly attended Dickerson Road Baptist Church where he remained a member until his passing.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife Marie and by his son Dan Alan Clement. He is survived by daughters, Christy C. Quarles of Hendersonville, TN and Marie C. White of The Woodlands, TX; sister Lorraine C. Chopin of New Orleans, LA and sister-in-law Jessica Myers Corman of McComb, MS; grandsons Joseph D. Reid of Birmingham, AL, Keith D. White of Los Angeles, CA, Brett T. White of Denver, CO; granddaughters Leanne Reid Walker of Nashville, TN, Elizabeth White Tellado of Los Angeles, CA, Sarah M. White of The Woodlands, TX; great-granddaughter Rilie Reid of Birmingham, AL; great-grandson Blake Tellado of Los Angeles, CA; step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, prior to the service at Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Service
Download Now