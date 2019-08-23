|
Mary Alma Redmon
- - (March 18, 1919 - August 15, 2019)
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Eminence United Methodist Church in Seminary for Mary Alma Redmon, 100 of Lindale, Texas and formerly of Seminary, who passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Lindale Nursing Home.
Reverend Rodney Smith, Reverend Glenn Shoemake, and Reverend Brenda McClendon will officiate at the services with interment to follow in the Redmon Family Cemetery in Seminary. Special music will be provided by Mr. David Ray and Mrs. Tracy Wanamaker. Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins, and from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Eminence United Methodist Church in Seminary.
Mrs. Redmon was born on March 18, 1919 in Burkeville, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Redmon retired from the Covington County Schools after thirty years of service as an elementary school teacher and a Title 1 Administrator. She was a member of the Eminence United Methodist Church in Seminary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Redmon; her parents, Joseph Obie Talley, Sr. and Merle Eula Ramsey Talley; and two brothers, Joseph Obie Talley, Jr. and Robert Earl Talley.
Survivors include one daughter, Mary Jane Redmon Scott, and her husband, Duane of Camden, South Carolina; one son, John T. Redmon, and his wife, Kay of Tyler, Texas; five grandchildren, Sara Maynard, Tracy Wanamaker, Donald Redmon, Darrell Scott, and Stephen Redmon; ten great-grandchildren, Calvin, Emily, Brent, Zachary, Laurel, Blythe, Emily, Rosemary, Rachel, and Nick; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.billymkingcolonialchapel.com
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 23, 2019