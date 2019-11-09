|
Mary Ann Miller
Southlake - A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Mary Ann Miller, will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel in Colleyville, TX. Mary Ann Loftin Miller, of Petal Mississippi, passed away on September 23, 2019 in Southlake, Texas. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and friend to all that knew and loved her. She was born on January 11, 1940 in Pascagoula Mississippi, to Henry Paul Loftin and Mary Ruth Gandy. Mary Ann went to school in Petal Mississippi and attended Petal Harvey Baptist Church. She graduated high school from Fortier in New Orleans, Louisiana. She received her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Southeastern Louisiana College and earned a masters degree from Ole Miss. Mary Ann was married to Paul Joseph LaCroix,III In 1963 then to Michael Collins Miller in 1993 which preceded her in death.
Survivors include her brother, Henry Paul Loftin, Jr. of Fairhope, Alabama and her sister Linda K. Loftin of Fairhope, Alabama, her son, Patrick Lain LaCroix from Orlando, Florida and two grandchildren, Brian and Katie LaCroix. She is also survived by her daughter, Kelly Ann LaCroix Freeland of Folsom, California and three grandchildren, Adam, Karli and Cydni Freeland and three great grandchildren, Adrian and Jayme Ortiz and Vyolet Vinella. Additional survivors so include her stepdaughter, Laura Drews and her husband Brian Drews with their children, Kylie, Kourtney, Zachary Drews from Forth Worth, Texas.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com . If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Mary Ann, you may call Lilium Floral Designs, 817-481-1565
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019