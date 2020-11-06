1/1
Mary Ann Tingle
1951 - 2020
Mary Ann Tingle

Beaumont - Mary Ann Tingle, 69, of Beaumont passed away on November 4, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Janice Cemetery.

Mrs. Tingle was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Verna Morris; her daughter, Penny Melissa Creel; a son, Christopher Robert Draughn; three brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Draughn (Olivia) of Poteet, TX; six grandchildren, Justin Draughn of Poteet, TX, Kristina Creel of New Augusta, Brittany Creel of Ellisville, Cameron Clark (Ambria) of Sunrise Community, Bobby Hendrix of Kiln, and Michael Elliot of Petal; and eight great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Beaumont.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
