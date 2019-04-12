Services
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
Mary Eleanor "Boots" Rogers


Hattiesburg - Mary Eleanor "Boots" Rogers passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House. Memorial services were held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Moore Hattiesburg Chapel.

She was preceded in death by her father, Oraish Parker, her mother Ruth Sumrall and her husband, Donald R. Rogers.

She is survived by her son Kevin B. Rogers, her daughter-in-law, Ann Williams, and her granddaughter, Abbie Rogers. She is also survived by her daughter Paige Brocato and son-in-law, Michael S. Brocato. Our mom was a very dovoted Christian who loved her Lord. She also found joy as a faithful member of Lincoln Road Baptist Church where she also taught a youth Sunday School class. She and her husband enjoyed raising and showing AKC Miniature Poodles.

Mom was loved by everyone she met and was a "Jack of all trades". She was an avid reader of all genres, who later became an accomplished Author of over 50 Romance Novels.

Mom was the backbone of her street, where everyone looked to her for care and advice.

A special thanks to the doctors and the staff at Forrest General Hospital, Bedford Care and Asbury Hospice House.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 12, 2019
