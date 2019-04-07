|
|
Mary Elizabeth (Widgie) Bell
Hattiesburg, MS - Private graveside services were held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Roseland Park Cemetery for Mary Elizabeth Bethea Bell (Widgie).
She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 1, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Jefferson Charles Bell. She is also survived by her daughters, Susan Bell and Meredith Bell. She was retired from the Internal Revenue Service where she was a Revenue Officer for over 25 years.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Mary Dearman Bethea and her father, Dr. Guy D. Bethea. She was a loving spouse and mother. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or a .
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 7, 2019