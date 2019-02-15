|
|
Mary Elizabeth Kinsey
Hattiesburg - Mary Elizabeth Kinsey, 87, of Hattiesburg passed away on February 14, 2019 at Hattiesburg Health and Rehab. Services will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 3 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg followed by burial in Dixie Cemetery.
She loved her church, Lynn Ray Road Baptist Church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an adventure and thrill seeker. Her most cherished love was her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Goldie Holley; her husband, Paul Kinsey; and a daughter, Susan Thompson.
She is survived by her three sons, Steve (Teresa) Kinsey of Hattiesburg, Carl (Diana) Kinsey of Petal, and Robin (Freda) Kinsey of Petal; one daughter, Christine (Kenny) Harrison of Hattiesburg; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles (Shirley) Holley of Texas, and Bob (Barb) Holley of Illinois; one sister, Donna (Don) Nordmeyer of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 9 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Feb. 15, 2019