Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Miley WilkesPetal - Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Miley Wilkes, 91, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her residence in Petal from heart failure. Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, at 12:30 followed by funeral services at 1:30, at the Moore Funeral Home, 789 Highway 42, Petal. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Cemetery, 630 Hillcrest Loop, Petal, MS.The daughter of William Henry and Clemmie Hawkins Miley Lib was born on November 14, 1928, in Petal. She grew up in a large family with 10 siblings and was the last of her siblings to pass. She graduated from Petal High School in 1946 and married Euzema Berny Wilkes that same year. They had one daughter, Sonja Wilkes Sheffield.Upon completing her MS Dental Assistant training, she worked for Dr. David Crowson in Petal for 12 years. She then worked as an inventory clerk at the USM bookstore for 12 years. After completing training in the medical tech field, she was employed at the Forrest General Hospital for 22 years.Lib lived an active life and enjoyed dancing, playing golf, and fishing with her husband. Together they traveled in their motor home to most of the states. Her favorite thing was camping in the Smoky Mountains and Blue Ridge Parkway with her family, especially her daughter and three grandchildren. Like all the Mileys, Lib was a wonderful Southern cook and loved preparing meals for her family and friends. A member of Trinity Baptist Church, Lib enjoyed various church activities: attending Sunday school, fifth Sunday meals, and assisting with vacation Bible school.She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Berny Wilkes, her parents William Henry and Clemmie Hawkins Miley; five brothers--Chester (Verbena) Miley, W.J. (Gerry) Miley, W. H. (Dot) Miley, Rev. Richard (Bobbie) Miley, Louis (Susie) Miley; five sisters-- Fannie (Lynn) McMurry, Corinne (Eldon) Eakins, Myrtle (J.T.) Small, Maude (Archie) Tate, Dr. Eddie (Alton) Lewis; and her son-in-law, Dr. James Sheffield.She is survived by her daughter, Sonja Wilkes Sheffield of Gulfport; three grandchildren--Shelli Hodges Jordan (Lewis) of Little Rock AR, William Alan Hodges of Atlanta, and Mickey John Bellande, Jr. of Biloxi; brother-in-law, Dr. Sam T. (Becky) Wilkes of Mathiston MS; and best friend, sister-in-law, Dorothy Sue "Dot" Miley, and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their appreciation to Solace Hospice and Palliative Care for their continued love and support during Lib's final year.In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 328, Petal, MS 39465Because of COVID-19 attendance in the chapel will be at 50% capacity. A live stream of the service will be available on Moore Funeral Services Facebook Page.