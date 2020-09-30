Mary Frances Cutrer MorrisHattiesburg, MS - Mary Frances Cutrer Morris, 94, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Asbury Hospice House, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Due to Covid-19 limitations, the family will have a private funeral service with interment at Highland Cemetery.She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Bacot Cutrer and Lottie Rushing Cutrer; her brothers, Oscar Bacot Cutrer, Jr. and Buford Doyle Cutrer; and her sister, Doris Gallaspy Stringer.Mrs. Morris was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on January 21, 1926. She attended Eatonville School and graduated from John McDonogh Senior High School in New Orleans.Mrs Morris was a public accountant and achieved Enrolled Agent status, which is the highest credential awarded by The IRS, and authorized her to represent clients before them. She owned and operated her own accounting practice for 52 years before retiring in 2008.Mrs. Morris was a faithful member of Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg for many years. She was a mainstay of the Builder's Sunday School Class.Mrs. Morris was active in the Woman's Society of Christian Service, now the United Methodist Women, for more than sixty years. She also served as a United Methodist Youth Fellowship teacher and counselor for many years and later taught a Sunday School Class for toddlers.Mrs. Morris was a patron of the University of Southern Mississippi Southern Arena Theater and fondly anticipated the opening of each presentation. She also enjoyed symphony concerts at the University.Mrs. Morris was a loving mother, grandmother (Mam-maw), and great grandmother. Survivors include, a son, Forrest Marvin Morris, III, (wife Regina B. Morris), of Bay St. Louis, and a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Morris Sakalarios (husband Anthony Sakalarios), of Hattiesburg. Mrs. Morris is also survived by six grandchildren, Sara Morris Schock, April Morris, Matthew Morris, Ben Morris, Nicholas Sakalarios and Andrew Sakalarios and seven great grandchildren.Donations in her memory can be made to Edwards Street Fellowship Center, Hattiesburg, 1919 Edwards Street, 39401.