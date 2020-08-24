Mary Graham AllenHattiesburg - Mary Graham Allen, 75, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Pearl River County Nursing Home in Poplarville. A graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg.Mary was born to Frank "Sambo" and Florene Graham on August 17, 1945 in Hattiesburg. On May 31, 1988, she married Ronald Earl Allen of Burnsville, NC in Pascagoula, MS. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Master's Degree from Auburn University. She went on to teach 7th grade world history at Colmer Junior High School in Pascagoula, MS for twenty-five years. She chaired the History Department where she would take students on field trips to Jackson and Washington, DC. She spent many summers teaching summer school and writing curriculum to put her daughter through college. Mary was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved going to the beach, swimming and lying in the sun. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. Many times they would take spontaneous road trips where she would read him ghost stories and they would play trivial pursuit. Mary took great pride in her home inside and out. She loved decorating her home and maintaining and landscaping her lawn and patio with beautiful plants and flowers. She was a very strong, independent woman her entire life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank "Sambo" and Florene Graham.She is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, Ronald Allen of Hattiesburg; her daughter, Angela Stephenson of Slidell, LA; two sisters, Martha Bufkin of Hattiesburg, Rebakah Johnson of Ocean Springs; two grandchildren, Austin (Kayla) Stephenson of Purvis, Mason Stephenson of Slidell, LA; one great-granddaughter, Mary Katherine Stephenson of Purvis.