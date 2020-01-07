|
|
Mary H. Gandy
Madison, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM, January 10, 2020, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Mary H. Gandy, 97, of Madison, MS, formerly of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.
A private interment will be held in Highland Cemetery.
Mrs. Gandy was born in Gorseinon, near Swansea, South Wales, Great Britain, and was educated in Wales and England. During World War II, she worked for the Royal Air Force as a civilian. She met her husband-to-be, Joseph M. Gandy, Jr. in England during World War II, and came to the United States in December, 1946. Mr. and Mrs. Gandy were married in the Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg on December 27, 1946, and they lived in the Hattiesburg area until 2015 when she moved to Ridgeland to be near her children.
Mrs. Gandy worked for the Vocational Rehabilitation Division from 1947 until 1949, Hercules Powder Company in 1949 and 1950, and for the Internal Revenue Service from 1963 until 1987.
Mrs. Gandy has attended the Main Street United Methodist Church for many years, and taught the Dura Segrest Sunday School for more than twenty years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. "Jack" Gandy, Jr., who died October 25, 1999.
She is survived by three sons, Dr. David J. Gandy (Cynthia) of Jackson, MS, Dr. Michael J. Gandy (Susan) of Madison, MS, and Dr. Stephen R. Gandy (Tammy) of Ridgeland, MS; four grandchildren, Gina Gandy Parry (John), Theresa Patino (Bert), Stephanie Gandy, and Eric Gandy; four great-grandchildren, Emilia Patino, Ana Patino, Laura Patino, and Abby Parry.
Memorials may be sent to the Forrest County Humane Society, the Laurel Animal League, the , or the .
Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Friday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020