Mary Helen Posey
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Mary Helen Posey

New Augusta - Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 for Mrs. Mary Helen Posey, age 81, of New Augusta, at First Baptist Church of New Augusta. Mrs. Posey passed away to her heavenly home on June 21, 2020 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Bro. Dan Goff, Rev. Ken McLendon, Rev. Robert O'Gwynn and Rev. Johnny Duncan will officiate the services with burial to follow in the New Augusta Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brent Adams, Brendan Adams, Doug Adams, Joel Tilley, Richard Powell, Jeffery Revette and Gary Melton as alternate.

Mary Posey was born in McLain, MS on November 28, 1938 to Mr. Homer Goff and Ms. Ruby Smith. She was reared by her grandmother, Nancy Smith. Mary grew up in New Augusta, MS and graduated from New Augusta High School. She met Lewis L. Posey Jr. while in high school, and at the age of 16, they were happily married on January 26, 1955. Together, they had two beautiful daughters named Belinda and Bonita.

Mary worked at Big Yank for 20 years and later at Perry and Forrest County school systems as a teacher's assistant. She passionately worked with children that were mentally and physically challenged. Mary grew up under the Pentecostal faith, but later joined the Southern Baptist faith after marrying her husband. She was a member of New Augusta Baptist Church. She loved to sing, watch game shows, westerns, soap operas, and American Ninja Warriors. She also enjoyed coloring in her Bible coloring book. She traveled to some amazing places outside of the US that include: Germany, Austria (visited Swarovski Crystal museum), Belgium (visited WWII museum), and Luxembourg (visited General Patton's grave). Her stateside travel included such places as Utah, Wyoming, Washington, DC, Tennessee, Georgia, and Virginia. Mary found comfort in listening to Christian music, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a faithful christian.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Posey Jr.; grandsons, Brent Lewis and Russell Armstrong; parents, Tom and Ruby Andrews, Homer Goff; sisters, Elaine Robbins and Gloria Thames. She is survived by her daughters, Belinda (Morgan) Lewis of New Augusta, Bonita (Dwaine) Tilley of Ramstein, Germany; niece, Paulette (Wilton) Armstrong of Runnelstown; grandchildren, Joel (Andrea) Tilley, Jessica (Doug) Adams, Whitney Weaver, Seth Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Brent Adams, Brendan Adams, Morgan Weaver, Cooper Weaver, Grayson Tilley, Jasper Tilley; brothers, Harvey Revette of Waynesboro, Thomas Andrews of Buckatunna, Dan Goff of Lucedale; sisters, Betty King of Lucedale, Ruby Brewer of Clara; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton..






Published in Hattiesburg American from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
05:30 - 09:00 PM
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Richton
JUN
25
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of New Augusta
Funeral services provided by
Jones & Son Funeral Home - Richton
104 Cypress
Richton, MS 39476
(601) 788-6000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 23, 2020
Visiting Aunt Chris.
Mary Helen what a pleasure to have been part of your life. You and your family have been with me and my family since young children. How lucky you are to walk the streets paved in gold and listen to Jesus. Until I see you again. I love you. Please give mama a hug.
Pat Diamond
Family
June 22, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to the family and friends.
William and Margaret (Breland) Miller
June 22, 2020
Our prayers and sympathies to the family and friends.
Charley Carl and Nadine (Breland) Patterson
Friend
June 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family.
Bobby and Linda Boyles
Friend
June 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this! Mary Helen and I worked together at Earl Travillion Attendance Center, many years ago. Precious lady! I know how much she loved Jesus! Happy shes in His presence, and reunited with her Junior again!
Donna Morgan
Donna Morgan
Friend
June 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Phillip Allen
June 22, 2020
She will be greatly missed,Our prayers for the family!!
Lynn Odom
