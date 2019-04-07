|
Mary Jane Bennett Bass
Sumrall, MS - Services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, Bassfield, MS for Mrs. Mary Bennett Bass, 92, of Sumrall, MS.
She passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at her home in Sumrall.
Interment will be in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Bass was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and Bible School teacher for many years. She was a wonderful mother to her six children and grandmother to her 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; as well as a loving foster care parent to 12 children throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley L. Bass, Sr.; daughter, Maggie Stanford; grandson, Carlos Bass and her parents, Pierce & Eleanor Bennett.
Mrs. Bass is survived by two sons, Wesley Laverne Bass, Jr. (Virginia) of Lucedale and Dana Vincent Bass (Sandra) of Baton Rouge, LA; four daughters, Kathy Greene (Deway) of Sumrall, Billie Randall (Danny) of Columbia, Vicki Laird (Marlyn) of Bassfield, and Sara Lawrence (Joe) of Biloxi.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 7, 2019