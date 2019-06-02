|
Mary Janice" Janeice" H. Ward
Petal, MS - Mary Janice "Janeice" H. Ward, 82, born April 13, 1937, passed away at her daughter's home (Lynne) on May 24, 2019 at 2:52 p.m.
Janice was a native of Forrest County, MS and a resident of Petal, MS.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Lloyd Ward, Sr.; her parents, Acey and Hattie Herrington; sisters, Emma Jeanette "Jean" Guedimin, Linda Pearl Stennett, and Rita Collins.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Williams (Randy) and Lynne Curtin: one son, William Lloyd Ward, II; Grandchildren, Miranda Sewell (Brendon), Stephanie Collins (Cecil), Alecia Lynne Berry, and Jeff Deese (Heather); great-grandchildren, Shelby, Zoey, and Maddox Sewell, Cecil III "Tre" and Brayden "Bray" Collins, Josh Curtin, Jace and Josiah "Sia" Berry, and Carter Deese; a dear cousin, Margaret Dean; a dear longtime friend and church member, Jeanell Rainey of Petal and friends, Jerry and Carolyn Rogers.
Janice retired from Petal High School Nutrition Program.
She and Lloyd shared 57 years of marriage prior to his death in 2010.
Janice loved to crochet, sew, sing in the church choir at Calvary Baptist Church, and travel to the mountains with Lloyd.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
Private graveside services were held held at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 2, 2019