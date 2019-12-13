|
Mary Judith "Judy" Carr
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Judith "Judy" Carr will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Mrs. Carr passed away from this life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Ridgeland. Father Chinnappa Raj Mark will officiate, and interment will follow in the St. James Cemetery.
Saulters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Judith Hathorn Carr was born on July 14, 1952 in Prentiss to Willie Hathorn and Lucy Hanegan Hathorn. Mrs. Carr was retired after 39 years as a personnel officer with the Human Resources Division of the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services. Judy began her notable 39-year long career in 1972 with the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services in Prentiss. She quickly transferred to Hattiesburg, then to Jackson and finally to Madison where she retired in 2011. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Flowood.
Mrs. Carr was preceded in death by her mother and father, and a brother, Kenneth Ray Hathorn.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck Carr of Flowood; 1 son, Zach Carr (Mallory) of Flowood; 6 sisters, Glenda McRaney, Beverly Jackson, and Martha Daley, all of Bassfield, Denise Dyess of Sumrall, Susan Hathorn of Hattiesburg, and Clarissa Ann Hathorn of Ellisville; 4 brothers, Richard Frank Hathorn and Jeff Hathorn, both of Bassfield, Wayne Hathorn of Prentiss, and Billy Hathorn of Petal; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday December 14, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to PSP.org
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019