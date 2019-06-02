|
Mary Lee Keith
Lumberton - Mary Lee Keith, 81, of Lumberton, passed away, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Services will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Moore Purvis Chapel followed by burial in Slade Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Keith was an active member of Slade Missionary Baptist Church. She was a sweet, sassy, and devoted wife of a farmer, whom she farmed alongside for 60 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother in the lives of her children and grandchildren and was better known as "Nanny" to her family. Nanny was an excellent seamstress and a wonderful cook. When Nanny cooked, everyone came and she always had plenty of good food. As a gardener, her pantry was full of canned vegetables from her garden that was available for the taking by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. "J.D." Keith; her parents, Lee and Neva Landrum; and two sisters, Vondell Martin and Annie Laurie Breland.
She is survived by three sons, Leland Keith (Brenda) and Joe D. Keith (Susan), both of Lumberton and Greg A. Keith (Gina) of Purvis; two daughters, Neva Bounds (Joe) of Purvis and Connie Carver of Poplarville; ten grandchildren, James Keith (Lisa), Stacey Byrd (Warren), Joe Keith, Jr., Shellie Switzer, Kagan Keith (Caitlin), Sarah Keith, Amy Chabert, Keri Ford (Calvin), Mary Beth Matthews (Jeremy), and Seth Carver (Sierra); and 13 great-grandchildren, Hunter Keith, Hayden Keith, Jadie Byrd, Rosie Byrd, Allison Stafford, Thomas Stafford, Luke Chabert, Shainah Hogan (David), Baleigh Slade (Cody), Austyn Ford, Anna Presley Barrett, Kasyn Matthews, and Mila Marie Keith; and one great-great grandchild, Ty Hogan.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5 - 9 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Purvis.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 2, 2019