Mary Loretta McLeod Pearce
Richton - Mary Loretta McLeod Pearce, 85, of Richton, passed away on February 20, 2020 at her home. Services will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at New Augusta Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in Terrell Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Pearce was a member of New Augusta Presbyterian Church. She loved to garden and read.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Pearce.
She is survived by her son, John L. Pearce (Misti) of Richton; her two daughters, Elizabeth "Beth" Merrill (Mike) of Richton, and Loretta Fairley (Michael) of Wiggins; her seven grandchildren, Brandon Pearce, Brady Pearce, Bailey Pearce, Chris Merrill, Kadie Pearce, Jacob Merrill, and Michael Fairley; her five great grandchildren; one brother, Pete McLeod of Lucedale; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at New Augusta Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020