Mary Louise McCay
Gulfport - Mary Louise McCay was born July 20, 1942, the first of four children to Rev. & Mrs. John M. McCay, Senior (deceased). She passed away at Gulfport Care Center on August 9, 2019, at the age of 77.
She graduated from Belhaven College with a degree in Elementary Education and also received a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. Her career was primarily as an elementary school teacher, in the Gulfport School District, with several years spent in the HOSTS program.
For most of her adult life, she actively participated in the programs at First United Methodist Church, Gulfport, to include various positions in the Music Department and Sunday School. Her greatest joy involved working with the Choirs.
Throughout her life, she derived great pleasure from many forms of music. She enjoyed football, baseball, and car racing, as much as many guys. Her favorite teams were the Ole Miss Rebels and the New Orleans Saints.
She is survived by her siblings, John McCay, Jr. (Barbara) of Gulfport, Jimmy McCay (Anne) of Hattiesburg, Dottie M. Machen (Tim) of Gulfport, and four nephews and their families.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St, Gulfport, MS, on August 19, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by the Funeral at 11:00 am, and burial at Highland Cemetery, Hattiesburg, MS, at 3:00 pm.
If desired, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, www.fumc-gulfport.org in Memory of Mary, or to the .
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 18, 2019