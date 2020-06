Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary M. Magee age 64 from Hattiesburg, Ms died on June 18, 2020 at her home. Grave side service is June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Taylorsville, Ms. Young's Funeral Home in charge.









