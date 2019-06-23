|
|
Mary Margaret Rose Sewell
Hattiesburg - June 6, 1937 - June 12, 2019
Mary Margaret Rose Sewell passed away on June 12, 2019, in the presence of her family at her home in Hattiesburg. She was 82 years old. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Sewell, sons Michael (Amy) Sewell of Silver Run, MS, and Robert (Brandi) Sewell of Hattiesburg; sister Tricia Bagg of Eustis, FL; three grandchildren, Caitlin Nixon and Michael Benjamin Sewell of Silver Run, and Megan Sewell of D'Iberville, MS; one great-grandson, Braylen Nixon of Silver Run, and her beloved miniature schnauzer Abby. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Rose of Eustis, FL, and her sister Dottie Rose of Eustis, FL.
Mary was born and raised in the Panama Canal Zone, where she attended Balboa High School. She played piano since age five, and received a degree in Music and English from Florida State University. After college she taught band in Eustis, FL where they won the state competition. She then served for six years in the USO in Germany arranging tours and entertainment for enlisted men.
One day, at Herzo Base in Germany, she approached a young Army Security Agent who was studying a book about atomic physics. "Is that an interesting book?" she asked the young man.
"Not really," he replied. "I was just reading it to impress you." She did not speak to him for a month!
Mary and the erudite agent, Jerry, wed in September, 1964. They were married 54 years.
Mary and Jerry worked at the University of Florida, then in Illinois, and later at LSU New Orleans where Jerry was a medical illustrator before settling to live and raise their two sons in Pearl River, LA. Mary was an active member of the community. She was a social worker, school board member, and piano teacher. Mary retired from Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, where she worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist and personal assistant to Dr. David Newsome, an Ophthalmologist.
During her retirement years in Hattiesburg, Mary indulged in her love of college music, arts, animals, nature, cooking, and gardening. She was active in the Hattiesburg Rainbow Garden Club. Many of the meals she and Jerry cooked were made up almost exclusively of vegetables and herbs from their award-winning garden.
Mary will be remembered by friends and family from all over as a progressive thinker with a relaxed style and wide, easy, beautiful smile; a lover of people and their stories, with an endlessly empathetic ear; a talented pianist, a flower whisperer; and a ruthless, unbeatable Scrabble player.
A memorial service for Mary will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Mary's family would appreciate donations in her name to Asbury Hospice House of Hattiesburg or the .
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 23, 2019