Mary Myrick Yeager
1939 - 2020
Mary Myrick Yeager

Petal - Mary Myrick Yeager, age 81, was born July 6, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of Petal Mississippi. She was married to Daniel Yeager and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary August 26, 2020. Mary and Danny have one daughter Vicki Yeager Brumfield (Mitch).

Mary worked at Kress and Company and then BellSouth where she worked for 36 years. She began as a telephone operator where she worked the switchboard, transferred to the Assignment Department, and then moved to the Engineering Department. Mary always valued the friendships she made through work. She enjoyed reminiscing about her friends and days at the phone company. In addition, Mary was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. She was an excellent chef and had many recipes in Bells Best Cookbooks. She was quick to bake a cake or food for someone sick or for a family and friend get-together. Her quick wit and caring spirit will be missed by all of us.

Mary also supported the Petal Community. She was an avid supporter of Petal sports, which began when she was an All-State Basketball Player in high school. She attended sporting events and coached youth basketball teams. Mary and Danny were also Charter Members of the Petal YMCA where she enjoyed her workout groups and playing Dominos.

After retirement, Mary and Danny spent several years traveling and camping. Mary was a member of Petal Harvey Baptist Church and also traveled with their senior group.

Mary is survived by her loving family; her husband Daniel Yeager; her daughter and son-in-law Vicki and Mitch Brumfield; one brother and his wife, Thomas Jerry and Nancy Myrick (Vancleave); sister-in-law, Mildred Myrick (Pearl), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Selma Myrick; her sister, Gloria Fore (William "Bill" Fore); two brothers, Cleveland (Sonny) Myrick and John Kendall Myrick (Paula Myrick).

The family was blessed to work with caregivers: Linda Faye Johnson, Evelene McNair, Amanda Byrd, Jestine Coleman, Chuck McRaney, Paige McMurry, Keith Magee, and David Grayson.

Graveside services will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Petal MS Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Petal Harvey Baptist Church Forward Fund (600 S. Main Street Petal MS 39465) or Lamar County Educational Foundation (17 Bocage Road Hattiesburg MS 39402).






Published in Hattiesburg American from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
