Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Chapel Inc
Hwy 589
Sumrall, MS 39482
Columbia, MS - Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel for Mrs. Mary Theresa Sumrall, 63, of Columbia, MS.

She died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Song Health & Rehab Center.

Mrs. Sumrall was a homemaker and loving mother. She was a member of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Melissa Sumrall; parents, Glen, Sr. and Grace Regan; one brother, Kyle Regan and one sister, Deborah Bullock.

She is survived by two sons, Joel McDaniel, Jr. of Hattiesburg, MS and Jamie McDaniel (Tammy) of Gulfport, MS; one daughter, Angie Cook of Columbia, MS; one sister, Glenda Malcolm of Columbia, MS; one brother, Hobbie Regan of Sumrall, MS; thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM Thursday at Hulett-Winstead Sumrall Chapel
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Mar. 6, 2019
