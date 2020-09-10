Mary Travis TaylorHattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Highland Cemetery for Mrs. Mary Travis Taylor, 91, of Hattiesburg, MS.She died Wednesday, September 9, 2020.Mrs. Taylor retired from the Forrest County School System and was a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi. She attended Bay Street Presbyterian Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Taylor.She is survived by one son, Travis A. Taylor (Bertha) of Baton Rouge, LA; one sister, JoAnn Snider of Hattiesburg, MS; one granddaughter, Autumn Rice and two great-grandchildren, Adler Rice and Colin Rice.The family would like to thank Kathy, Barbara, Kim, and staff at Brookdale.