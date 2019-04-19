|
Mary Vernon
Hattiesburg - Mary Vernon, 73, of Hattiesburg, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Asbury Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Mary was a homemaker who loved to travel and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a former owner of Harvey's Florist Shop in Meridian and had worked at the PRC Bookstore. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Vernon; her parents, Claude and Dorothy Blake; a brother, Willie Joe Blake; and a sister, Wilma Blake.
She is survived by her two sons, Dwayne (Lynn) Jones of Sumrall, Todd Jones of Hattiesburg; and two grandchildren, Dalton Jones and Abbilyn Jones.
Visitation for Mary will be 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 19, 2019