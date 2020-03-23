|
Master Chief Gary Neal Hodge
Master Chief Gary Neal Hodge, aged 82 years, joined God on 3-18-2020 preceded in death by Garvis and Lucille Hodge of Moselle. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Nancy Grantham Hodge, two daughters Carol Hodge Silhan (Bill) and Lisa Hodge, his brother Jerry Hodge (Sue), his sister Kaye Murray, as well as, a host of other relatives and friends. He had a distinguished career in the Submarine Service and then as a Mechanical Engineer. He grew up in Moselle and moved throughout his lifetime. Moselle was always his "home" and he belonged to the United Methodist Church of Moselle. A 'Celebration of Life' service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020