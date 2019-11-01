Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Allan Wall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Allan Wall Obituary
Matthew Allan Wall

Oak Grove Community, MS - Services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, November 4, 2019, at Sumrall United Methodist Church for Matthew Allan Wall, 15, of the Oak Grove Community.

He died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence.

Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Matthew was a member of Sumrall United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Billy Hugh Montgomery and paternal grandfather, Frank Wall, Jr.

He is survived by his parents, Randy and Jill Wall of the Oak Grove Community; sister, Caitlin Wall of the Oak Grove Community; maternal grandmother, Betty F. Montgomery of Sumrall, MS; great-aunt, Donnie Lee Todd of Newton, MS paternal grandmother, Dorothy B. Wall of Meridian, MS; aunts and uncles, David & Sharon Montgomery of Sumrall, MS, Brian & Ashlee Montgomery and their daughter, Anna Montgomery (who adored him) of Sumrall, MS and other numerous cousins.

Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at Sumrall United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -