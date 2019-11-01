|
|
Matthew Allan Wall
Oak Grove Community, MS - Services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, November 4, 2019, at Sumrall United Methodist Church for Matthew Allan Wall, 15, of the Oak Grove Community.
He died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence.
Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.
Matthew was a member of Sumrall United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Billy Hugh Montgomery and paternal grandfather, Frank Wall, Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Randy and Jill Wall of the Oak Grove Community; sister, Caitlin Wall of the Oak Grove Community; maternal grandmother, Betty F. Montgomery of Sumrall, MS; great-aunt, Donnie Lee Todd of Newton, MS paternal grandmother, Dorothy B. Wall of Meridian, MS; aunts and uncles, David & Sharon Montgomery of Sumrall, MS, Brian & Ashlee Montgomery and their daughter, Anna Montgomery (who adored him) of Sumrall, MS and other numerous cousins.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at Sumrall United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019