Services
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
(601) 582-1899
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Moore Funeral Service
789 Highway 42
Petal, MS 39465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Rainey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Lee Rainey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew Lee Rainey Obituary
Matthew Lee Rainey

Petal - Matthew Lee Rainey, 34, of Petal passed away on May 1, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 1 P.M. until 3 P.M. with a memorial service immediately following at 3 P.M.

Mr. Rainey was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He enjoyed music, was an avid golf and disc golf player, and a fan of Alabama football.

He is survived by his father, Craig (Teressa) Rainey of Petal; his mother, Jackie (Roy) Blackwell of Richton; his two brothers, Chad Rainey, and Russ (Shannon) Rainey, both of Petal; three nephews, Gage McNatt, Colton Rainey, and Korey Rainey, all of Petal; four nieces, Shea Rainey, Karmen McNatt, Reese Rainey, and AnnaSophia Rainey, all of Petal; his grandmother, Jeanell Rainey of Petal; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Homes of Hope for Children at 344 Harold Tucker Road, Purvis, MS 39475.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now