Matthew Lee Rainey
Petal - Matthew Lee Rainey, 34, of Petal passed away on May 1, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home in Petal from 1 P.M. until 3 P.M. with a memorial service immediately following at 3 P.M.
Mr. Rainey was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He enjoyed music, was an avid golf and disc golf player, and a fan of Alabama football.
He is survived by his father, Craig (Teressa) Rainey of Petal; his mother, Jackie (Roy) Blackwell of Richton; his two brothers, Chad Rainey, and Russ (Shannon) Rainey, both of Petal; three nephews, Gage McNatt, Colton Rainey, and Korey Rainey, all of Petal; four nieces, Shea Rainey, Karmen McNatt, Reese Rainey, and AnnaSophia Rainey, all of Petal; his grandmother, Jeanell Rainey of Petal; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Homes of Hope for Children at 344 Harold Tucker Road, Purvis, MS 39475.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on May 3, 2019