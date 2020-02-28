|
|
Mattie Roberta Lindsey Bullock
Hattiesburg - Mattie J. Bullock, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Funeral services consist of her wake being held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Mary Magdalene Baptist Church from 5pm-8pm and funeral on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11am at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Hattiesburg. Viewing is at the church from 10-11am prior to the service. Interment will be at Forrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Petal.
Mattie was born on July 5, 1932 in Hattiesburg the eldest child born to Janie Bell (Robinson) Lindsey and Robert Lindsey, Sr.; both preceded her in death. She grew up in the Kelly Settlement of Hattiesburg with her parents, siblings; one of which proceeded her in death - William Lewis Lindsey, and a host of relatives and family friends. She started her schooling at the Historic Bay Springs School Building prior to enrolling at The Piney Woods School. She attended and graduated from Alcorn State in 1953 with her Bachelor's and then attended and graduated from Indiana State in 1955 with a Master's.
She served as a pianist at various churches in the Hattiesburg area. She has been a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Forrest County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), ASU Alumni Association, and a Certified Lay Minister for United Methodist Church.
Mattie was devoted to her faith, family, friends, and education. She made her career her life, even after retiring from teaching after 42 years in the classroom, she would substitute teach and inform and educate all she would have conversations with. She truly enjoyed playing the piano, listening to gospel music, knitting, sewing, and making everyone around her laugh.
Mattie was preceded in death by her former spouse, William Jones, widowed by L. B. Bullock, Sr., two stepsons Elgin Bullock and L.B. Bullock, Jr. Mattie is survived by sons: Vincent Andre Jones of Fleming Island, FL, Antonio Arturo Jones of Slidell, LA, Lewis Anthony (Turkesa) Bullock of Hattiesburg, MS; and grandchildren Antonio Andreas Shelton-Jones, Britton Andrew Brown, Bradston Marquis Jahvon Burnside, London Brihanna Bullock, and Madeline Ann Bullock. She will also remember by a devoted stepson Willie James (Linda) Bullock of Hattiesburg, MS; siblings Robert (Rose) Lindsey, Jr. of San Bernardino, CA, Betty Lou Jackson of Canton, OH, and Ralph (Elease) Lindsey of Hattiesburg, MS; sister-in-law Betty (William Lewis) of College Park, GA, and brother-in-law L.E. (Addie) Bullock of Picayune, MS; stepchildren Joe (Cindy) Ruffin, Teresa (Neil) Strickland, Jerry (Lisa) Ruffin, and Della (Elliott) Nicholas.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020