Mavis Cameron Nobles
Ponchatoula - Mavis Cameron Nobles, 95, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, formerly of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, died on Friday, October 4. A family graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 13, at 2:00 at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery, 77 Midway Church Road, Sumrall, MS.
Mrs. Nobles was preceded in death by her husband, James Carroll Nobles; her parents, Sadie and Luther Cameron; her great-grandson, Brandon Keith Lacoste; her brother and three sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Audrey Nobles Lacoste; her son and daughter in law, Doug and Sue Nobles; three grandchildren, Christy Dolese, Lance Nobles and Josh Nobles; seven great-grandchildren, Michelle and Lacey Nunez; and Chloe, Cameron, Davis, Cullen and Porter Nobles; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Nobles retired from Sears after 40 years of employment. After retiring from Sears, she worked part time for a number of years at Smart Shoe Store in Hattiesburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to or .
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019