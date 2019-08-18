|
|
Max Walters, Sr.
Wiggins, MS - Max Terrell Walters, Sr., 64 of Wiggins, passed away Friday morning after an extended battle with colon cancer. He had recently told his family that he knew he was saved and he looked forward to being with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Max leaves behind a loving family which includes: his wife, Brenda, and their children, a son Max Jr., and a daughter, Stacey (Bobby) Spiers; his mother, Sarah Walters; sisters Gladys (Tola) Moffett and Audrey Lott; his grandchildren Austin, Angelica, Dustin, Gabrielle, and Adam, all of whom affectionately referred to him as "Pawpaw". He was preceded by his father, C.V. Walters, Jr., and grandparents Beatrice & Carey Walters and Walter and Emma Hickman. The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday morning, August 20th, from 9:00 until 11:00 AM at Trinity Funeral Services in McHenry. A graveside service will follow at Crossroads Community Cemetery. Trinity is honored to serve the Walters family in this difficult time, and asks everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Aug. 18, 2019