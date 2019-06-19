|
|
Maxine Daniels
Purvis - Maxine Theatrice Bilbo Daniels, of Baxterville, Mississippi passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, in the Brookdale Memory Care Facility, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Mrs. Daniels was born on January 30, 1927, to R.T. and Elizabeth Bilbo of Lamar County, Alabama. Her family later moved to Lamar County, Mississippi. She attended elementary school in Baxterville and was a 1944 graduate of Lumberton High School. On April 29, 1944, she married Webster Daniels, Jr. They lived in Virginia and Texas while Webster served in the Army during World War II. In 1947, their son Donald Ray Daniels was born. Later, their family grew with the addition of Webster's niece and nephew, Susan Baxter (8 months old) and Gary Baxter (13 years old). Maxine worked as a school bus driver for Lamar County Schools, a seamstress at Movie Star of Purvis, and as a nurse's assistant at Lumberton Citizens' Hospital and Pearl River County Hospital. She supported Webster in the cattle business as well as in farming cotton, wheat, soybeans, and corn. She enjoyed sewing, reading, playing board games with her siblings, and traveling. She was a lifelong member of Baxterville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Mrs. Daniels was preceded in death by her parents R.T. and Elizabeth Bilbo and her beloved husband of 51 years, Webster Daniels Jr. She is survived by her loving and devoted son, Ray Daniels and his wife Roberta of Purvis, MS; Gary Baxter and his wife Lisa of Molino, FL; Susan Baxter Bounds and her husband Rand of Kiln, MS; five grandchildren; Chad Daniels and his wife Michelle of Chittenden, VT; Ryan Daniels of Hattiesburg, MS; Donna Baxter of Poplarville, MS; Randa Bounds Fingleton and her husband Brian of Madisonville, ,LA: Justin Bounds and his wife Kiley of Fredericksburg , TX; eight great-grandchildren: her sister, Willene Bilbo Smith of Baxterville, MS; brothers Hulon Bilbo (Elizabeth) of Jackson, MS; Robert Bilbo(Frances) of Texarkana, TX; sisters-in-law Sarah Malley of Poplarville, MS and Margaret Beach (Joe) of Poplarville, MS; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the Lumberton City Cemetery. The Reverend Scotty Chabert and the Reverend Joe Beach will officiate the service. The family will receive friends and family at a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at White Funeral Home, 102 North 1st Street, Lumberton, Mississippi. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Memory Care and SouthernCare Hospice Services for their support and care given to Mrs. Daniels and her family. In lieu of flowers, support for Alzheimer's research would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on June 19, 2019