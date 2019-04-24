|
Maxine Knotts
Bloomington, IL (formerly of Hattiesburg) - Maxine Knotts, 89, of Bloomington, IL, (formerly of Hattiesburg, MS), passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal IL. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home with interment in Highland Cemetery to follow.
Maxine was a member of Kensington Woods Church of Christ and a past receptionist for the Hattiesburg Clinic. She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady Knotts; her parents, Walter and Lillie Downs; and a brother.
She is survived by her son, Jim (Melissa) Knotts of Bloomington, IL; a granddaughter, Samantha (Michael) Hovar of Forest Park, IL; a grandson, Joseph Knotts of Beijing, China; two great-grandchildren, Alexander Hovar and Nathan Hovar; three sisters, Kathleen Read of Bay Springs, MS, Dean McCoy of Hattiesburg, MS, Monteen Brown of Bay Springs, MS.
Visitation for Maxine will be at 2 p.m. until service time Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.
Published in the Hattiesburg American on Apr. 24, 2019