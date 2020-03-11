|
Maytle C. Murray
Hattiesburg, MS - A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church for Mrs. Maytle Cornelius Murray, 92, of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital.
Interment will be in Coaltown Cemetery at 1:30 PM.
Mrs. Murray retired as Admissions Office Supervisor at the University of Southern Mississippi and was a member of First Baptist Church Purvis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas "Tom" Murray, Sr.; one daughter, Clara Elizabeth (Beth) Weaver; twin sister, Myrtle C. Reynolds; three brothers, Harmon Cornelius, Ebby Cornelius, and Gene Cornelius.
She is survived by one son, James Thomas "Jim" Murray, Jr. (Sharon "Suzie" Barefield) of Hattiesburg, MS; one daughter, Betty Ann Archer (Harry) of Ellijay, GA; one sister, Dorothy Foster Fairbank of Hattiesburg, MS; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church.
Published in the Hattiesburg American from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020