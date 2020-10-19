1/
Maytle Cornelius Murray
Maytle Cornelius Murray

Hattiesburg, MS - Maytle Cornelius Murray went to be with the Lord March 09, 2020. She was born in Purvis October 27,1927 to C.C. and Maytle Cornelius.

She is preceded on this journey by her husband James Thomas (Tom, Tojo) Murray, her daughter Clara Elizabeth (Beth) Weaver, her twin sister Myrtle Reynolds, and Daughter-in-law Elizabeth Jean Murray.

Maytle is survived by a sister Dorothy Foster Fairbank of Hattiesburg, daughter Betty Ann (Harry) Archer of Elijay, GA, son Jim (Susie) Murray of Oak Grove. Her Grandson Erik (Melinda) Green of Pineville, LA, Daniel (Lizeth) Boyd of San Diego, CA, Joshua (Michelle) MacFarlane of Hattiesburg, MS, James (Valerie) Boyd of Hogansville, GA, and Steven Murray of Hammond, LA. She is also survived by 5 nephews, 4 nieces, and 6 great grandchildren. Maytle was a proud Army Wife. In 1972 upon the family return to Hattiesburg she began her career at University of Southern Mississippi in financial aid and moved on to Senior Clerk in Admission before retiring in 1992. She was a member in the Order of the Eastern Stars Hub City Lodge #334, and Daughters of the Nile #609. She cherished her "Out to Lunch Bunch" from USM. She thrived with her extended family of Alden Pointe Assisted Living. Maytle was a member of First Baptist Church of Purvis, MS.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Coaltown Cemerery.






Published in Hattiesburg American from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
